$4.22 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post $4.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $15.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $15.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

