4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,291.13

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,291.13 and traded as high as $2,470.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,410.00, with a volume of 14,341 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £685.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,479.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,291.13.

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

