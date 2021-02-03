4NEW (KWATT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $374.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $11,779.43 and approximately $374.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00908509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.94 or 0.04661289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020089 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

