4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $872,219.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $872,219.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 110.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00052061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00138729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00037881 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

