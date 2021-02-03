4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 181.1% higher against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039315 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

