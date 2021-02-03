$5.58 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce sales of $5.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $23.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.41 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 593,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,670,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 308,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

