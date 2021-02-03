$535.43 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $535.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.84 million and the lowest is $529.42 million. LHC Group posted sales of $531.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $198.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

