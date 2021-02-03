59,551 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,462,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,649,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIRK opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $146.61 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

