65,548 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Bought by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,020. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

