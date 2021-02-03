$66.75 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post $66.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $68.80 million. Banc of California reported sales of $53.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $269.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $278.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $278.84 million, with estimates ranging from $264.20 million to $289.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.30 million, a PE ratio of -94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

