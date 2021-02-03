$74.40 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post sales of $74.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.70 million and the lowest is $73.07 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $87.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $266.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.98 million to $268.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $276.96 million, with estimates ranging from $259.35 million to $294.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 65.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.