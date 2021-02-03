75,674 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.8% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,845. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.