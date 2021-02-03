88mph Price Up 16% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 16% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $40.41 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can now be purchased for $147.41 or 0.00390627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 314,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,103 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

