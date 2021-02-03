$95.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post sales of $95.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.73 million and the highest is $97.98 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $116.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $369.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.93 million to $369.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $375.02 million, with estimates ranging from $363.73 million to $386.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -324.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.