A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Stock Price Up 15.6%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) rose 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 224,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 164,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A.H. Belo stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.79% of A.H. Belo worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

