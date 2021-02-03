A. O. Smith Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $60.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,646,830. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

