A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of AOS opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

