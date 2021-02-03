AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.61

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.69. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 44,685 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.