Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $335.23 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $908.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $335.23 or 0.00908509 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.94 or 0.04661289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,326,842 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

