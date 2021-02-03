Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.10 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.01046431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00046723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.51 or 0.04674542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

GHST is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 28,331,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,331,551 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.