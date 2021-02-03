AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,332. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

