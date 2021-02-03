AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,332. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Further Reading: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.