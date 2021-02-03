AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

