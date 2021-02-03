Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 31,100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as focuses on the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

