Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 183,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,605 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,712. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

