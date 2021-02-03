AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 7th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.77. 457,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

