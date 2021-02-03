AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 722,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

