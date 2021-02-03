AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.32-12.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.32-12.52 EPS.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 671,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

