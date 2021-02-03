Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 47,011 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.30 million and a PE ratio of 36.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos in Quebec.

