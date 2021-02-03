Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Down 6.2%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $321.01 and last traded at $326.23. 767,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 402,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.84.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
