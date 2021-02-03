Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Down 6.2%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $321.01 and last traded at $326.23. 767,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 402,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

