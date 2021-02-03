Abitshadow Token Market Cap Tops $93,408.18 (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 856.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Abitshadow Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Abitshadow Token has a market capitalization of $93,408.18 and approximately $485.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded up 792.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00140431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00065928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00080525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00239904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,774,228 tokens. The official website for Abitshadow Token is abitshadow.com

Abitshadow Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

