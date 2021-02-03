Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 313.53%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

