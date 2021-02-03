Abyss Hits One Day Volume of $49,633.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Abyss has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $49,633.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

