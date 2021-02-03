Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $25.75.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AKR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

