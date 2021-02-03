Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.00. 602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.51%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

