Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 745,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,080,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Specifically, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $647.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

