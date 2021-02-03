Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Reduced by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.73. The company had a trading volume of 82,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average is $239.02. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

