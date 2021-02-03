Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Accenture by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4,500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Accenture by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

