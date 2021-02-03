Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,294.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 4,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average of $239.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

