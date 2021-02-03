Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,405,000 after buying an additional 84,083 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.43. 111,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.