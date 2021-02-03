Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) (TSE:ACD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.80. Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 11,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$56.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.37%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial Corp. (ACD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.