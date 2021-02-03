Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.60 Million

Analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post $99.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.80 million. Accuray posted sales of $99.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $383.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $383.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $419.25 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $424.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Accuray by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Accuray by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Accuray by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 543,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.