Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Up 6.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 1,358,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,073,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Specifically, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $483.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 576,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Accuray by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

