AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. AceD has a total market cap of $821,881.86 and approximately $3,159.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One AceD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000124 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.