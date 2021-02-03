AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 5,656,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,732,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $209.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.