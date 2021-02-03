Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Achain has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $4.55 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

