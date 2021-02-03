Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 84,145 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at $157,000.

MHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

