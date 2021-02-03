Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VBK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

