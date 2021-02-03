Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,854,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 187,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,139 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 514,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 100,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,430. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.