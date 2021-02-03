Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.97. 1,077,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

