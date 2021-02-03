Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,141 Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 56.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of EDC traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.47. 92,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,463. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

